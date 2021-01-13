Pope Francis calls for trust-based relationship in care for the sick

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis on Tuesday called for trust-based relationship in care for the sick, in his message for the 29th World Day of the Sick on 11 February.

“A society is all the more human to the degree that it cares effectively for its most frail and suffering members, in a spirit of fraternal love.” Pope Francis makes the point in his message for this year’s World Day of the Sick.

In order to fight hypocrisy and self-idolatry, he says, Jesus asks us to “stop and listen, to establish a direct and personal relationship with others, to feel empathy and compassion, and to let their suffering become our own as we seek to serve them,” the Pope says in the message, released by the Vatican on Tuesday.

Pope Francis says that the annual day “is an opportunity to devote special attention to the sick and to those who provide them with assistance and care both in healthcare institutions and within families and communities.” He expresses his spiritual closeness and the Church’s loving concern for those suffering the coronavirus pandemic, especially the poor and the marginalized, Vatican News reported.