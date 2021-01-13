Indonesia starts mass coronavirus vaccinations

SHAFAQNA-Indonesian President Joko Widodo has received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine as efforts began to roll it out to millions of people in this country.

The world’s fourth most populated country plans to vaccinate millions of health care workers and other other high-risk groups in the coming months.After Widodo, top military, police and medical officials were vaccinated, as well as the secretary of the Indonesian Ulema Council, the clerical body that last week ruled the vaccine was halal and could be taken by Muslims. Others such as a health care worker, businesspeople and a social media influencer also received the shots to encourage people to get the vaccine when it is available to them, Ap reported.

“We need to do the vaccination to stop the chain spread of COVID-19 and give health protection to us and the safety to all Indonesian people. It will also help accelerate economic improvement,“ Widodo said.