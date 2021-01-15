Anti-Shia discrimination in Saudi Education system

SHAFAQNA- The institutionalization of hatred towards Shia Muslims is quite evident in the educational systems of Saudi Arabia. Anti-Shiism in the Saudi education system can be considered an important role in promoting and perpetuating discrimination against Shia Muslims in the kingdom.

This is evident in the absence of Shia Muslims in prominent positions in the education system, as well as the negative attitude towards Shiism, which is often prevalent in the classrooms.

Shia students experience harassment and discrimination in the school environment. For example, Human Rights Watch reports cases where Shia students have been called unbelievers by teachers or suspended for having arguments relating to Shiism. There is also a significant lack of Shia Muslims in senior positions within the education system.

For example, of the 200 girls’ schools in al-Ahsa – an area of significant Shia population – there are no Shia principals and only 15 Shia principals out of the 200 boys’ schools. Finally, Shia staff are barred from teaching certain subjects in schools, such as history or religion.

Furthermore, in the case of higher education, Shia Muslims are regularly barred from higher education institutions and their loyalty to Saudi Arabia is often questioned if they seek higher education abroad, shiaresearch told.

In the case of higher education staff, a small number of Shia Muslims are employed as professors or administrative staff. For example, according to the US State Department, at a university in Al-Ahsa, where 50 percent of the population are Shia Muslims, only 5 percent of all Muslim professors are Shia.

By introducing anti-Shiism into the discourse of education, Saudi government normalises and concretises anti-Shia sentiment among both staff and students. The education system perpetuates the cycle of discrimination against Shia Muslims by indoctrinating young Saudi children with anti-Shia sentiments, sites.uab.edu mentioned.

Furthermore, the exclusion of Shia Muslims from senior positions within the system or from teaching certain subjects – particularly in places where Shia Muslims constitutes a significant proportion or majority of the population – demonstrates a significant lack of equality and freedom in education sector employment. This is part of a wider pattern of discrimination against Shia Muslim citizens in employment and the workplace in Saudi Arabia.