France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt slam Israel’s plan to build 800 settlements in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt slammed Israel’s plan to France slams Israel’s plan to build 800 more settler homes in the occupied West Bank .

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry urged Israeli authorities to drop the plan. Referring to Israel and the Palestinians, who seek a state in Israeli-occupied territory, it said: “(We) call on the parties to avoid any unilateral measures that could jeopardise the two-state solution founded on international law and agreed parameters.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Monday that about 800 homes would be built in the settlements of Beit El and Givat Zeev, north of Jerusalem, and in Tal Menashe, Rehelim, Shavei Shomron, Barkan and Karnei Shomron in the northern West Bank. It gave no starting date for construction, Reuters reported.

Most countries view Israeli settlements as violating international law. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday “strongly condemned” Israel’s decision to establish 800 settlement units in the West Bank, Saudi Press Agency reported. “The ministry renewed its categorical rejection of this move as a new violation of decisions of international legitimacy, a threat to peace and undermines the efforts for a two-state solution,” the statement added, according to ArabNews .

According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Egypt considered Israel’s decision “a new violation of international legitimacy decisions, and undermining the chances of a two-state solution.” The statement said: “Egypt condemns the approval by the Israeli government of the decision to establish 800 new settlement units in the West Bank”, AA reported.