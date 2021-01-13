What is the ruling on looking at ex-wife’s photos after divorce? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-13 10:40:502021-01-13 10:40:50What is the ruling on looking at ex-wife’s photos after divorce? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shaobairi Zanjani answered a question about looking at ex-wife’s photos after divorce.
Question: Can a man look at his ex-wife’s photos without Hijab which were taken during their marriage?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani: It is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
