What is the ruling on looking at ex-wife’s photos after divorce? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shaobairi Zanjani answered a question about looking at ex-wife’s photos after divorce.

Question: Can a man look at his ex-wife’s photos without Hijab which were taken during their marriage?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani: It is not allowed.

