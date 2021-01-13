https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-13 10:44:392021-01-13 10:44:39Must inflation be calculated when making a long term vow? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Must inflation be calculated when making a long term vow? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about making a vow.
Question: Nearly 20 years ago I made a vow to pay a certain amount of money each year; must I continue pay the same amount or pay more according to the current monetary value?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The inflation must be calculated.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
