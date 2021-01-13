Date :Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 192927 | Print

Must inflation be calculated when making a long term vow? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about making a vow.

Question: Nearly 20 years ago I made a vow to pay a certain amount of money each year; must I continue pay the same amount or pay more according to the current monetary value?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The inflation must be calculated.

