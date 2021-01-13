Kuwaiti government resigns

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Kuwait submitted his resignation today (Wednesday) to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid presented the government’s resignation to the Emir this morning (Wednesday) at the Bayan Palace.

Members of the Kuwaiti government submitted their resignations to the country’s prime minister yesterday (Tuesday).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English