https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/3C48256E-83A2-432F-9587-7BBFBCFE0D32.jpeg 500 980 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-13 12:24:162021-01-13 12:24:16Barham Salih signs Iraq's membership in Paris Climate Agreement
Barham Salih signs Iraq’s membership in Paris Climate Agreement
SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president today (Wednesday) signed the country’s accession to the Paris Climate Agreement.
According to a statement from the Iraqi presidency, Barham Salih said after signing the agreement: “The agreement is in order to counter the threats posed by climate change and to emit greenhouse gases and carbon emissions.”
He added: “Iraq, in response to its membership in the Paris Climate Agreement, has begun writing the National Aid Document (NDC) as the country’s highest policy on climate change and is establishing a green and sustainable economy and Inhibiting carbon emissions.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!