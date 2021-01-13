Barham Salih signs Iraq’s membership in Paris Climate Agreement

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president today (Wednesday) signed the country’s accession to the Paris Climate Agreement.

According to a statement from the Iraqi presidency, Barham Salih said after signing the agreement: “The agreement is in order to counter the threats posed by climate change and to emit greenhouse gases and carbon emissions.”

He added: “Iraq, in response to its membership in the Paris Climate Agreement, has begun writing the National Aid Document (NDC) as the country’s highest policy on climate change and is establishing a green and sustainable economy and Inhibiting carbon emissions.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English