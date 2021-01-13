Sixth Annual Conference on Shia Studies: Call for papers

SHAFAQNA- Islamic College of London invites abstracts to be submitted for the Sixth Annual Conference on Shia Studies which is planned to be held on March 13th, 2021. Abstract submission deadline is January 31st.

The Islamic College of London invites abstracts to be submitted for its Sixth conference on Shia Studies. This conference provides a broad platform for scholars in Shia Studies to share their latest research. Papes are welcome on any aspect of Shia Studies.

According to the announcement, this year’s conference will be held online. This opportunity will allow for a broader participation of researchers from around the world.

To see a short video and to find out more about the previous conferences, visit:

http://www.islamic-colleges.ac.uk/publications/shiistudies

Suggested topics include:

Theology

Philosophy

Mysticism

Contemporary issues

Law and Jurisprudence

Shia studies in the Hawzah

Shia studies in the university

Quran and hadith studies

Anthropological studies

History

Shia minorities

Shiism and orientalism

Authority in Shiism

Inter-religious, cross-disciplinary, or comparative studies

Shia sects, past and present

Shia Manuscripts

Shiism in Art