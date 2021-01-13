Iran, Iraq judicial courts legal venues for pursuit of Gen. Soleimani assassins : Zarif

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that the judicial courts of Iran and Iraq are the legal pursuit venues for the assassins of Martyr Soleimani and his entourage.

Zarif made the remarks at the policy council meeting of the International Conference on Legal and International Demands of Holy Defense on Wednesday.He said that the places for the legal pursuit of assassination of General Soleimani and his entourage are the judicial courts of Iran and Iraq.

Referring to a statement by Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council that US President Donald Trump was arrested for the crime of assassinating martyred resistance commanders, he noted that this sentence was issued with great follow-up by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other institutions.

Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.