Muslim charity in Britain helping those in need during Coronavirus lockdown

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim charity in England is helping hundreds of residents during the new lockdown.

The Al Khair Foundation has been working tirelessly delivering food packs and ingredients to prepare hot meals for those unable to feed themselves. They are helping families, identified by Croydon council, who are struggling in the pandemic, due to job loss, domestic abuse or other reasons.

More than 500 food packs, grocery data-x-items and ingredients have been delivered to mosques, churches, support groups and individuals across South London. Once delivered the ingredients, including rice, lentils, oil and pasta are then used to cook hot meals which are distributed over the area.

Al Khair’s head of special projects, Imran Nisar, said: “During these difficult times we will continue to do all we can to support our local community the way we have been. We are getting increasing numbers of calls for help across the borough as the lockdown bites.

“Many people are becoming vulnerable to homelessness as they are now losing their jobs – even feeding their families is a struggle. We will work tirelessly to continue the work we have been doing by providing food and other essentials to all who need it.

“We are most grateful for all food donations we are receiving which makes it possible for us to deliver to people in need in these unprecedented times.”

Chairman of the Al Nagashi Mosque, Abubaker Adam, said: “The value of partnership between the mosque and a respectable Muslim charity has made a real difference to those in need across South London irrespective of faith, gender and color. Humanitarians will deliver all the time.”

The Al Khair Foundation, which has its HQ in Pitlake, Croydon, and branches across the country, has been accepting food donations via delivery as most people do not want to leave the house at the moment. These donations are then made into packs and shared in the local area.

The foundation has been praised for its work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, helping those who are victims of homelessness, unemployment and domestic violence. It has also provided help through flood and storm damage in the UK in recent years. Internationally it has donated £195m million in aid, focusing on emergencies, health, water, education, livelihood and shelter.