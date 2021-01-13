14 volunteers of Iranian Coronavirus vaccine in good health

Stating that the second injection of this vaccine was given to 3 people in the first group, Dr. Hamed Hosseini said that the general condition of 14 first, second and third groups of volunteers for Iranian coronavirus vaccine is good.

He added that they will also submit the full results report to the Committee on Saturday, saying that if the committee gives permission, they will inject the other 7 volunteers with the Iranian corona vaccine.

The first phase of the clinical trial of a COVID vaccine developed by companies under the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) kicked off on December 29. Senior managers of EIKO and the daughter of Mohammad Mokhber, the head of EIKO were among the 56 volunteers for injection of the vaccine.