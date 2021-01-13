Terrorists involved in 9/11 event came from Pompeo’s favorite countries: Zarif

Zarif wrote in his Twitter account that from branding Cuba as a terrorist state to taking terrorists out of the classifications they belong to, and wild imaginations on Iran’s relations with Al-Qaeda by Mr. “We tell ties, we deceive, we steal” are the falsified accusations of a warmonger administration that is wretchedly ending its catastrophic tenure.

“Nobody is deceived. All the terrorist involved in 9/11 attacks were from the favorite countries of Mike Pompeo in the Middle East, and none of them was from Iran,” stressed Zarif. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that Iran had assisted in planning the September 11 terrorist attacks and Al-Qaeda has now a new base in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pompeo has also claimed that Abu-Muhammad Al-Mesri, a top Al-Qaeda member, who got killed in Tehran last August had ties with Iranian officials. He also lied that Iran permitted Al-Qaeda to collect money in Iran and establish ties with other Al-Qaeda leaders around the world. “Iran has been offering logistical support to Al-Qaeda, and has become the largest supporter country of terrorism, letting Al-Qaeda members to establish ties with their friends around the globe easily from Iran,” he added.