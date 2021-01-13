Date :Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 | Time : 16:30 |ID: 193035 | Print

Emirates suspends Tunisian pilot for refusing to fly to Israel

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Emirates Airline suspended a Tunisian pilot for refusing to fly to Tel Aviv.

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Monem Sahib al-Taba wrote: “My activity as a pilot in Emirates Airlines was suspended due to my refusal to participate in a flight to Tel Aviv … God is only who takes care of me … I do not regret it.”

Emirates Airlines announced last year it will begin operating daily direct flights to Tel Aviv in March 2021 following the normalisation of ties between the UAE and Israel last August.

In statements made to the local press, al-Taba said his suspension is pending his appearance before the disciplinary committee. He also closed his Facebook account, he said, after being pressured by Emirates, due to his last post, AlJazeera reported.

 

You might also like
Pompeo In Israel For Meetings On West Bank Annexation 
Exclusive - #FreePalestine protest in London
Doors of Arab world open for Bashar al-Assad: Expert
Ten Palestinian injured as Israeli forces raid al-Aqsa Mosque
Palestinian Official: Unrest in West Bank is due to US ‘deal of the century’
Amnesty demands release for Palestinian teen detained without charge
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *