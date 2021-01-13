Date :Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 | Time : 17:46 |ID: 193041 | Print

Beirut blast: Interpol issues red notice for arrest of ship captain, owner

SHAFAQNA- Interpol has issued red notices for the captain and owner of the ship that caused the Beirut blast on 4 August. State news agency NNA said on Tuesday that Interpol also issued a notice for a Portuguese trader who examined the cargo at Beirut port in 2014, without giving a name or further details.

The Interpol global police coordination agency says it does not confirm or deny red notices that are not publicly available on its website. An Interpol spokesperson said if there was a notice and it was not published online, that meant it was for law enforcement only. Lebanon’s public prosecution asked Interpol in October to issue arrest warrants for two people it had identified as the Russian captain and owner of the Rhosus ship which arrived in Beirut in 2013, security and judicial sources said, Reuters reported.

