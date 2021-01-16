UK: Black and Muslim prisoners more likely to be placed on Basic regime

SHAFAQNA- The annual Prison Service equalities report in UK revealed that prisoners who are Black, Muslim or under 30 are the most likely to be placed on Basic regime.

Overall, around 3% of prisoners were on Basic – locked in their cell for most of the day, and losing privileges including their television – when the snapshot survey was taken last March.However, the headline figure masked significant variations. Almost 5% of black prisoners and 4% of mixed race prisoners were on Basic, as were 4% of Muslim prisoners. The figure for Jewish prisoners was even higher, with 5% on Basic, but with a small total the figure is less reliable.

Among age groups, more than 8% of prisoners in the 18 to 20 age group were on Basic, as were more than 5% of prisoners in the 21 to 24 age group. The least likely to be on Basic were over-60s, Asian or Asian-British prisoners, and those who declared their sexuality as gay or bisexual. In women’s prisons, only around 1% of residents were on Basic, InsideTime reported.