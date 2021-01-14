Sayeda Fatimah (A.S.)

SHAFAQNA-On Friday 20th Jamadil-Aakhar 615 AD, Bibi Khadeejatul-Kubra (as), the first and most beloved wife of the Messenger of Allah (saw) gave birth to Seyyida Fatimah (as) at Mecca.This was in the 5th year of Bethah and 8years before Hijra.

Historians write that Khadeejah (as) began to sense the presence of a refreshing fragrance around her wherever she went.She asked her husband why it was so and he (saw) replied;

You are carrying Fatimah in your womb and the fragrance is of paradise which she has brought with her.

According to Tareekhe Khamees;To welcome the arrival of Seyyida Fatimah (as) in this world, the souls of Aasiyah (as) and Maryam (as) came down from the heaven and stood by Khadeejah(as) at the time of delivery.Thus Allah (SWT) had gathered the four purified and chosen women of all times in one place,the house of the dearest of Allah, Muhammad (saw).

She was named Fatimah by Allah (SWT).Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (as) has said;



The Messenger of Allah said; O Fatimah! Do you know why you have been given the name Fatimah?

Ali(as) asked; Why was she named Fatimah?

He (saw) replied;Because she and her followers are protected from hell.



Her other names are;

Az-Zahra meaning the Splendid one

As-Siddiqah meaning the Truthful one

At-Tahirah meaning the Virtuous one

Az-Zakiyyah meaning the Chaste one

Al-Mubarakah meaning the Blessed one

Ar-Radhiyah meaning the Satisfied one

Al-Mardhiyyah meaning the one who pleases Allah

Al-Batoul meaning the pure one

Al-Muhadatthah meaning the one who converses with the angels

Seyyida Fatimah (as) married Imam Ali bin Abi Talib (as) and had five children from him; al-Hassan, al-Hussayn, Zaynab, Ummi Kulthoom and Muhsin.

Seyyida Fatimah (as) led a very short life of 18 years which were full of hardship and sorrows.She was born at a time when her father, the Messenger of Allah (saw) had just declared his prophethood.She therefore witnessed the hostility of Quraysh against him and the persecution which the muslims had to undergo.She was barely 7 or 8 years of age when she lost her beloved mother Khadeejah (as) and historians write that within 75 days of her father’s death, Seyyida Fatimah (as) too, passed away from this world.However, in her short span of life, she played three great roles of a daughter, of a wife and of a mother.Besides, if one takes into consideration her act of worship and her overall character, one will remain with no doubt Seyyida Fatimah(as) served as a perfect role model for all, particularly the womenfolk.You are urged to study her life.



The Holy Prophet (saw) has said,

Fatima is part of me, whosoever offended her offended me.



Surely my daughter Fatimah is: The mistress of all women from the beginning to the end. She is part of me, and the light of my eyes, She is the flower of my heart, and is my soul, (Fatimah) is a human huri, who whenever she stands in the presence of her Lord (Exalted is His name), her light illuminates the skies for the angels, like stars shine to people on earth.

