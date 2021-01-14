US House of Representatives approves plan to impeach Trump

SHAFAQNA- The plan to impeach the US president has been approved by the House of Representatives to make him the first president in the history of this country to be impeached twice.

The US House of Representatives this morning (Thursday) at the end of its session, after nearly seven hours of discussion among its members, approved by a majority of votes the impeachment of President Donald Trump on charges of inciting riots.

A total of 232 lawmakers, including all 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans, voted in favor of the impeachment motion in the House of Representatives.

Trump, who has been accused of inciting insurgents following last week’s attack on the US Capitol by a group of his extremist supporters, became the first president in the country’s history who will be impeached twice.

Following the passage of the impeachment bill in the House of Representatives, the US President will be tried in the Senate, where the final approval of his removal requires two-thirds of the votes of senators, while now out of 100 Senate seats, each of the two parties Democrats and Republicans hold 50 seats, and the House will be closed until January 19, just one day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English