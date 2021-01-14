What is the ruling on animal abuse? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about animal abuse.

Question: Unfortunately, we have a neighbour who feeds cats out of kindness, and this has caused the number of cats to increase in the alley and has led to abuse and probably illness of them. Therefore, please say what is the religious ruling on culling them?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Repelling harmful animal if it does not belong to another person is allowed; and cruelty to an animal that does not bother (anyone) is not allowed.

Source: leader.ir