What can the husband do if the wife does not observe Hijab? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about Hijab.
Question: If the wife does not observe Hijab, must the husband make her to observe Hijab by picking a quarrel with her?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Must convince her through logic, and give her books written about the positive aspects of Hijab and explain the ethical and social harmful aspects of not observing Hijab.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
