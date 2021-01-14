HRW: Trump has been a complete disaster for human rights

SHAFAQNA-The head of the New-York based Human Rights Watch (HRW) condemned the outgoing US President Donald Trump for flouting human rights during his stay in the White House, saying Trump has been a complete disaster for human rights.

Speaking to Reuters, HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth said “Trump has been a complete disaster for human rights, he flouted human rights at home with the fomenting of the January 6 attack on the Capitol being just the latest example of the natural culmination of four years of abuse of democratic principles”.

Roth said Trump have cozied up to every friendly autocrat under the sun” while reserving criticism on human rights issues for his “perceived adversaries” – Venezuela, Cuba, and “sometimes China”. “But that kind of utterly inconsistent approach had no credibility. There was no force to his criticism when people knew that it was serving another political agenda, not a principled agenda,” The HRW head said.

Roth called on Biden to make human rights a cornerstone of the US foreign policy and re-engage with the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, a Geneva-based forum which Trump quit in June 2018, “even though it criticises Israel”, Tribune reported.

The comments come as Human Rights Watch issued its annual “World Report 2021” .The report detailed a harrowing litany of rights abuses, including China’s oppression of its Uighur Muslims, Saudi Arabia’s jailing of rights activists . The report also criticized the United States over issues including racial disparities in policing and COVID-19’s disproportionate toll among communities of color, according to Los Angeles Times.