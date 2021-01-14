A week before Trump’s term ends, US imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations

SHAFAQNA-Presstv: In its final days in power, the administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed new sanctions on Iranian foundations.

The US on Wednesday blacklisted two Iranian foundations and their subsidies, claiming the institutions kept the ownership over large parts of the country’s economy. The designations announced by the US Treasury Department target the state organization Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO), and Astan Quds Razavi (AQR), an organization that manages the holy shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam.

The sanctions, which also target the foundations’ leaders and subsidiaries, freeze assets of those targeted and threaten anyone engaging in certain transactions with those individuals with US sanctions.The fresh sanctions are the latest action to reinforce the failed “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran pursued by the Trump administration.