Turkey launches Sinovac vaccine rollout

SHAFAQNA- Turkey launched a mass coronavirus vaccination drive with China’s Sinovac jab on Thursday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca received the first shot of CoronaVac live on television after formally approving the vaccine on Wednesday despite contradictory data about its efficacy rate. He was followed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who received the vaccine at a hospital in Ankara, according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Turkey has signed up for 50 million doses of CoronaVac of which 20 million are due to arrive by the end of the month. After covering 1.1 million healthcare workers, the vaccination programme will move on to essential workers and people aged 65 and older, AlJazeera reported.