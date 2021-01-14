https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/1AC5F542-38C5-4AB2-B621-230BC461BA4B.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-01-14 22:32:36 2021-01-14 22:32:36 Photos: First night of mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in presence of Iran’s leader