UN urges US to reverse Yemen′s Houthi terrorist label

SHAFAQNA- The UN called on US on Thursday to cancel its decision to label Yemen’s Houthi as a terror group. The UN’s Aid Chief Mark Lowcok told the Security Council the decision will push the impoverished nation into “a large-scale famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years.”

Aware of repeated concerns voiced by the UN and humanitarian groups, Pompeo said the US would issue licenses to exempt “certain humanitarian activity and imports into Yemen.” Lowcock said that plan is insufficient to prevent the looming humanitarian fallout from the US decision.

“Aid agencies give people vouchers or cash to buy commercially imported food in the market. Aid agencies cannot – they simply cannot – replace the commercial import system,” said Lowcock. “What this means is that what the commercial importers do is the single biggest determinant of life and death in Yemen”, AA reported.