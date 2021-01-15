China possibly carried out genocid against Uighur Muslims: US commission

SHAFAQNA- China has possibly carried out“genocide” against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, a bipartisan commission of the United States Congress has said in a new report. The Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) said new evidence had emerged in the past year that “crimes against humanity – and possibly genocide – are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighur Muslims in the United States. CECC Co-Chair, Democratic Representative Jim McGovern, called China’s actions to crush human rights in the past year “shocking and unprecedented” and urged Congress and the incoming Biden administration to hold Beijing accountable,Reuters reported.