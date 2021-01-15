Amnesty: Armenian and Azerbaijani forces violated the laws of war in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

SHAFAQNA- In a report published on Thursday, Amnesty International said Armenian and Azerbaijani forces’ repeated use of notoriously inaccurate and indiscriminate weapons in civilian areas injured hundreds and destroyed homes and key infrastructure in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In the report – In the Line of Fire: Civilian casualties from unlawful strikes in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh – Amnesty’s investigation of 18 attacks by Armenian and Azerbaijani forces found that at least 146 civilians – including numerous children and older people – were killed in the 44-day conflict.

Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “By using these imprecise and deadly weapons in the vicinity of civilian areas, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces violated the laws of war and showed disregard for human life.