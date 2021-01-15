Date :Friday, January 15th, 2021 | Time : 09:54 |ID: 193276 | Print

Amnesty: Armenian and Azerbaijani forces violated the laws of war in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- In a report published on Thursday, Amnesty International said Armenian and Azerbaijani forces’ repeated use of notoriously inaccurate and indiscriminate weapons  in civilian areas injured hundreds and destroyed homes and key infrastructure in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In the report – In the Line of Fire: Civilian casualties from unlawful strikes in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh – Amnesty’s investigation of 18 attacks by Armenian and Azerbaijani forces found that at least 146 civilians – including numerous children and older people – were killed in the 44-day conflict.

Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “By using these imprecise and deadly weapons in the vicinity of civilian areas, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces violated the laws of war and showed disregard for human life.

You might also like
G20 leaders must call on Saudi Arabia to release prisoners,Amnesty says
Amnesty International describes UAE trial of 8 Shia Lebanese as “unfair”
Migrant children forced into prostitution in France - UNICEF
Education And Technology: Trends That Will Change Learning
Sheikh Zakzaky’s serious health condition and unfair delay in his court
Amnesty International asks Saudi Arabia to release senior Hamas official and his son
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *