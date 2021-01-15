Date :Friday, January 15th, 2021 | Time : 10:09 |ID: 193279 | Print

Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict receive coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. “I can confirm that as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, as of today, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus,” said Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office in response to journalists’ questions. Pope Francis said during an interview with Italian television station Tg5 on Sunday that vaccination is an ethical action, because you are gambling with your health, you are gambling with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others”, Vatican News reported.

