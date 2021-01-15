Can the husband force the wife to wear Chador for Hijab if she had made a condition of not wearing it before Nikah?

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Hijab.

Question: If a woman (the wife) did not wear Chador (before marriage) and made a condition before Nikah that she cannot wear it, if she does not breach religious Hijab, is the man (the husband) allowed to force her to wear Chador?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no such a right for him, but nevertheless it is better for a Muslim woman to wear Chador.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA