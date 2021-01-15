https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-15 10:48:072021-01-15 10:48:07Is hall of residence considered as home for a student? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is hall of residence considered as home for a student? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about staying in hall of residence for students.
Question: Is the dormitory (hall of residence) of the place of study for a student who lives five days of the week in there, considered as home?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The place of study or temporary living is not considered as home. Of course if the intention is to reside in a way that is commonly not considered to be as a passenger, without having the intention of residing for ten days; Salaat/Salaah (Namaz/daily prayers) is complete.
Source: leader.ir
