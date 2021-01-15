Date :Friday, January 15th, 2021 | Time : 10:48 |ID: 193286 | Print

Is hall of residence considered as home for a student? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about staying in hall of residence for students.

Question: Is the dormitory (hall of residence) of the place of study for a student who lives five days of the week in there, considered as home?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The place of study or temporary living is not considered as home. Of course if the intention is to reside in a way that is commonly not considered to be as a passenger, without having the intention of residing for ten days; Salaat/Salaah (Namaz/daily prayers) is complete.

Source: leader.ir

