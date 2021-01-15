https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/2B8D59EA-2752-4415-998D-DEC6239AEC0E.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-15 13:25:262021-01-15 13:54:38Photos: After a 6-month break Friday prayers held in Qom, Iran
Photos: After a 6-month break Friday prayers held in Qom, Iran
SHAFAQNA- Friday prayers in Qom was held today, January 15th, after a 24-week break due to the spread of the Corona, with the presence of worshipers in the Qods Musalla and the Imamate of Hojjat al-Islam Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
