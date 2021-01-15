Date :Friday, January 15th, 2021 | Time : 13:25 |ID: 193326 | Print

Photos: After a 6-month break Friday prayers held in Qom, Iran

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Friday prayers in Qom was held today, January 15th, after a 24-week break due to the spread of the Corona, with the presence of worshipers in the Qods Musalla and the Imamate of Hojjat al-Islam Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Photos: Bani Amer Mawkib begins mourning ceremony in Karbala
Hadrat Masumah (A.S.), the Great Narrator of Ahadith
Photos: Friday prayers held in Algerian Mosques after 7 months
Photos: Imam Hassan Askari's (AS) martyrdom anniversary marked in Qom
Photos: Library of Lady Masoumeh's (S.A) Holy Shrine Reopens
Eye-catching photos of Lady Fatimah Masoumeh's (SA) Holy Shrine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *