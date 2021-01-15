Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in Grand Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani’s house+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) was held in the house of the Grand Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani in full compliance with health protocols.

In this ceremony, while reciting the Hadith of the Cloak (Hadith-e-Kisa) and eulogizing, Hujjat al-Islam Nazari Monfared, a prominent professors of the seminary, explained the great character of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English