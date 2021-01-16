US cuts troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The Pentagon announced that the US military has cut troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 each.

Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said that “Today, the United States is closer than ever to ending nearly two decades of war and welcoming in an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process to achieve a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” he said in a statement.

More cuts, he said, depend on the progress of the peace talks between the Afghanistan government and Taliban insurgents. Miller said the Pentagon aims at “further reducing US troop levels to zero by May of 2021,” but added that “any such future drawdowns remain conditions-based”, France24 reported.