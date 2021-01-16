Date :Saturday, January 16th, 2021 | Time : 07:22 |ID: 193466 | Print

US cuts troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The Pentagon announced that the US military has cut troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 each.

Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said that “Today, the United States is closer than ever to ending nearly two decades of war and welcoming in an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process to achieve a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” he said in a statement.

More cuts, he said, depend on the progress of the peace talks between the Afghanistan government and Taliban insurgents. Miller said the Pentagon aims at “further reducing US troop levels to zero by May of 2021,” but added that “any such future drawdowns remain conditions-based”, France24 reported.

 

 

You might also like
Mohammad Javad Zarif, JCPOA FM Zarif tells RT: US won’t stop at Iran nuclear deal, it’ll tear up any accord as…
Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates MP: Saudi Arabia, Emirates seeking improvement of political ties with Iran
Among US Hispanics and Muslims, common ground
Erdogan: Countries who possess nuclear weapons can't forbid it for Turkey
Rouhani condemned US sanction which blocked Iran’s access to medicine
Relationship with Tehran is in Baghdad’s interest: President Salih
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *