World coronavirus deaths surpass 2 million
SHAFAQNA-The Global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 2 million on Friday, according to a Reuters .
It took nine months for the world to record the first 1 million deaths from the novel coronavirus but only three months to go from 1 million to 2 million deaths, illustrating an accelerating rate of fatalities. So far in 2021, deaths have averaged over 11,900 per day or one life lost every eight seconds, according to a Reuters tally.
