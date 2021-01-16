Palestine’s Abbas announce first elections in 15 years

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced first parliamentary and presidential elections in 15 years, will take place later this year. According to a decree issued by Abbas’s office on Friday, the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, will hold legislative elections on May 22 and a presidential vote on July 31. “The President instructed the election committee and all state apparatuses of the state to launch a democratic election process in all cities of the homeland,” the decree said, referring to the occupied West Bank, Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem.

The statement said Abbas expects polls “in all governorates of Palestine, including East Jerusalem”, which was annexed by Israel following the 1967 war but is considered occupied territory. Israel bans all PA activity in East Jerusalem, and there was no indication it would allow a Palestinian vote within Jerusalem, which it considers its “undivided capital”, AlJazeera reported.