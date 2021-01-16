Can Wajib Kaffarat be paid to Sadaat? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about paying Wajib Kaffarat to Sadaat?

Question: Is it allowed to pay Wajib Kaffarat and redress wrongs to others rights (Radd Al-Madhalim) by non-Sadaat to Sadaat or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: The precaution is that, they are not paid to Sadaat.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA