Can Wajib Kaffarat be paid to Sadaat? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about paying Wajib Kaffarat to Sadaat?
Question: Is it allowed to pay Wajib Kaffarat and redress wrongs to others rights (Radd Al-Madhalim) by non-Sadaat to Sadaat or not?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: The precaution is that, they are not paid to Sadaat.
