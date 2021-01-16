What is the status of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) according to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – The holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was asked: Is Fatimah (SA) the best of the women of her time? The Prophet (PBUH) replied: No, this is Maryam Bint Imran’s (SA) status, but my daughter is the best (the Leader) of women of all the worlds from the start to the end (of the world) [1]. It is also narrated from the Prophet (PBUH) who said: The heaven is eager to meet four ladies: Maryam Bint Imran (SA), Asiyah (RA) (the Pharaoh’s wife), Khadijah Bint Khuwaylid (SA), and Fatimah (SA) the daughter of the Prophet of Allah (SWT) [2].

The same Hadith is narrated by Qundozi, the prominent Sunni Scholar [3]. It is narrated in Sahih Bokhari that the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Fatimah (SA) is the Leader of the women in heaven [4]. Tirmidhi also narrated from Buraidah who said: The most popular woman with the Prophet (PBUH) is Fatimah (SA) and the most popular man is Ali (AS) [5].

