Saturday, January 16th, 2021

King of Jordan travels to UAE

SHAFAQNA- The official Jordanian news agency reported the visit of King Abdullah II of Jordan to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

According to the news agency, the King of Jordan is scheduled to meet today (Saturday) during his visit to the UAE with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces.

