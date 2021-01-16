UN appointed a new official in charge of Iraqi election case

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations today (Saturday) announced the appointment of a new UN chief to assist Iraq in the election process.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, stated in an official statement that “Ms. Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir” of Iceland, had been appointed as his new Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

He added that Ms. Gísladóttir will replace Alice Walpole, who has been in office since 2017 and will end her mission in February.

He noted that Gísladóttir had served as Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). She has been the head of the UN Election Observation Mission in Ukraine, as well as UN Women’s Regional Director in Europe and Central Asia and its Country Representative in Turkey and Afghanistan. In her resume, she has headed Iceland’s Foreign Affairs from 2007-2009 and has been a member of the Icelandic Parliament for seven years.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English