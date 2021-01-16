Date :Saturday, January 16th, 2021 | Time : 13:04 |ID: 193532 | Print

Photos: Mourning ceremony for Martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in presence of Ayatollah Sobhani

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- 


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Shia Islam: Bada/15
Shia Islam: Fāṭima (SA), daughter of the Prophet (PBUH)/22
Shia Islam: Imam al-Hādī /30
Shia Islam: Imam al-Riḍā /29
Shia Islam: Imam al-Bāqir /26
Shia Islam: Major challenges during Imam ʿAlī’s reign / 9
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *