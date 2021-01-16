https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/2A8C70BF-936A-4FC9-9543-3204F247153B.jpeg 433 788 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-01-16 13:04:59 2021-01-16 13:04:59 Photos: Mourning ceremony for Martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in presence of Ayatollah Sobhani