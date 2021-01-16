Mourning ceremonies in Stockholm mark martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm, Sweden, has organized online mourning programs ahead of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) starting on January 14.

According to the website of the center, the programs will conclude on January 16. Recitation of Quranic verses and pilgrimage supplication of Hazrat Zahra (SA), religious speeches and elegy recitations are different parts of the programs. Hojat-ol-Islam Husseini Araki delivers speeches on the occasion particularly for residents in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries.

The programs are broadcast on Zoom and other social media channels. According to a 2017 report from the Swedish Agency for Support to Faith Communities, there were more than 170,000 Muslims in Sweden.

Shia Muslims and others in different parts of the world hold ceremonies every year on the first days of the month of Jumada al-Thani in the lunar Hijri calendar to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). This year the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA) falls on Sunday, January 17.