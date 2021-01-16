https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/67955_494.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-16 15:37:362021-01-16 15:37:36Egyptian qari Abdul Alim Fasada dies
Egyptian qari Abdul Alim Fasada dies
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Eminent Egyptian Qari Sheikh Abdul Alim Fasada died at the age of 73.
His funeral will be held later on Saturday, according to el-Balad News website. He was a member of Egypt’s Association of Quran Reciters.
Born in 1947 in Billa, a town in Kafr El-Shaikh Governorate, Fasada became a Quran memorizer at the age of ten. He then started learning recitation and also studied Quranic sciences at Al-Azhar Islamic Center.He won many top titles in national and international Quran competitions.Fasada also was to many countries, especially during the holy months of Ramadan, for recitation of the Quran.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!