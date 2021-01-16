Date :Saturday, January 16th, 2021 | Time : 15:37 |ID: 193568 | Print

Egyptian qari Abdul Alim Fasada dies

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Eminent Egyptian Qari Sheikh Abdul Alim Fasada died at the age of 73.

His funeral will be held later on Saturday, according to el-Balad News website. He was a member of Egypt’s Association of Quran Reciters.

Born in 1947 in Billa, a town in Kafr El-Shaikh Governorate, Fasada became a Quran memorizer at the age of ten. He then started learning recitation and also studied Quranic sciences at Al-Azhar Islamic Center.He won many top titles in national and international Quran competitions.Fasada also was to many countries, especially during the holy months of Ramadan, for recitation of the Quran.

 

