Saudi Arabia to reopen Qatar embassy

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Foreign Minister announced that Saudi Arabia will reopen its embassy in Qatar within days.

Asked about embassy reopenings, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Saturday the issue was just a matter of logistics. “Our embassy will be reopened in Doha within days after completing necessary procedures,” he said in a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi. The kingdom’s top diplomat said Saudi Arabia “will restore full diplomatic relations with Qatar”, AlJazeera reported.

