Date :Saturday, January 16th, 2021

UN Security Council approves appointment of new Libya envoy

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Security Council approved the appointment of veteran diplomat Jan Kubis as the UN’s new envoy to war-stricken Libya.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had proposed that Kubis succeed Ghassan Salame, who quit the role in March last year due to stress. Salame’s deputy Stephanie Williams has been acting Libya envoy. Kubis, a former Slovakian foreign minister, is currently the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon. He has also served as the U.N. special envoy in Afghanistan and Iraq, Reuters reported.

