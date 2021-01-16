Iran nuclear deal negotiator named for Biden State Department

SHAFAQNA-US President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday nominated Wendy Sherman, a lead negotiator of the Iran nuclear accord , to be the next deputy secretary of state.

Biden also nominated Victoria Nuland, a former career diplomat best known for her robust support for Ukrainian protesters seeking the ouster of a Russian-aligned president , to be under secretary for political affairs.

Biden said that the State Department nominees “have secured some of the most defining national security and diplomatic achievements in recent memory.””I am confident that they will use their diplomatic experience and skill to restore America’s global and moral leadership. America is back,” Biden said in a statement, France24 reported.