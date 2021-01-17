What the prominent Sunni Scholar narrated about Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

SHAFAQNA – The prominent Sunni Scholar, Al-Hakim Al-Neyshabouri narrated from Aisha who said: I have seen no one more similar to the Prophet (PBUH) in terms of speech and Hadith (narration) than Fatimah (SA). Whenever Fatimah (SA) came to see the Prophet of Allah (SWT), the Prophet (PBUH) used to stand up as a mark of respect for her, and then used to kiss her hand, and offered his seat to her [1]. In another narration, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: Dear Fatimah, the one who greets you; God will forgive that person, and will join that person to me wherever I am in the heaven [2].

