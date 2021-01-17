Ammar Hakim: We support international election monitoring

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, Head of the Iraqi Coalition in the Iraqi parliament, said: “We support international monitoring of the elections.”

Hakim, who spoke to media personalities, added: “Electoral security is a necessity for the conduct of elections, but it can not be used as an excuse to disrupt the elections.” He added: “Elections are the best solution to solve problems. Iraq faces a historic opportunity to play a regional role. We must prioritize the national interests and we must force everyone to look at Iraq through the eyes of Iraq without any affiliation with any faction.”

The head of the National Wisdom Movement said: “The presence of the protesters and the continuation of the popular movement and the power of the people to express their opinion is a prelude to strengthening the political system, but we must support it through the law.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English