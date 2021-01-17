Massive presence of pilgrims in Najaf Ashraf to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The city of Najaf Ashraf is full of pilgrims who are moving from different provinces of Iraq to commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) near the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

Simultaneously with the large presence of pilgrims in the city of Najaf Ashraf, the security and service agencies in this province have mobilized all their forces to serve the pilgrims.

The Najaf-Ashraf Police Command has closed the old city of Najaf Ashraf to vehicles due to the presence of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, and has deployed security teams on the province’s highways and in the Wadi al-Salam cemetery.

Astan Quds Alavi cadres have also mobilized their forces to provide the necessary services to pilgrims and mourning processions.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English