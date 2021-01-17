Quran manuscripts to be exhibited in Medina

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A permanent exhibition of rare Quran manuscripts and Islamic artworks will be opened at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque (Al Masjid An-Nabawi) in Medina. According to aleqt.com, the office in charge of the affairs of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and Al Masjid An-Nabawi in Medina said the exhibition, to be opened in the near future, will showcase Islamic heritage, Islamic science masterpieces and Arab Muslim intellectual products.

The office has signed an agreement with the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to hold different programs for pilgrims and visitors to get them acquainted with the role of manuscripts in the Arab history. The exhibition will pave the way for the documentation of the history of the two Holy Mosques and introduce the most important scientific projects implemented in the city of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Quran manuscripts of different periods.