JCPOA alive because of Iran, not E3: Zarif

“E3 leaders—who rely on signature of OFAC functionaries to carry out their obligations under JCPOA—have done ZILCH to maintain JCPOA. Remember @EmmanuelMacron’s stillborn initiative or UK non-payment of court-ordered debt? JCPOA is alive because of Iran and not E3, @JY_LeDrian,” Zarif said in a separate message. Earlier, Zarif said it will only benefit the US if the country returns to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA, without removing the imposed sanctions on Iran.

The US presence in the JCPOA is fruitful only if it leads to economic benefits for Iran, he added. The country must lift the sanctions, Zarif said, adding that during the past four years, Trump tried to ruin the deal and impose sanctions that would remain in place if the United States returned the deal.